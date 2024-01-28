Call for action on vacant homes

EMPTY houses across West Cork must be transformed into vibrant homes for families, with 4,380 houses vacant in the south west, a West Cork election candidate said.

Labour representative for the Skibbereen LEA Evie Nevin said that properties lying empty for years are being highlighted by residents in many neighbourhoods during canvassing.

‘We are seeing a landscape dotted with empty houses, which could be transformed into vibrant homes; living spaces for families in need. With another homelessness record broken, it is shameful to see houses falling apart as they lie empty for years,’ said Ms Nevin.

‘While a small percentage of these properties belong to people in care, or are subject to probate, many are simply idle or decaying. It’s a crisis of vacancy and dereliction.’

She said the vacant home tax in West Cork is not being properly utilised.

‘In Cork South West alone, 4,380 dwellings stand vacant, underscoring the gravity of the issue. Over 166,000 homes nationwide are just sitting there. 48,000 of these have been empty for over six years. Government needs to take a more robust approach in getting these houses back into use.’

This week the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced funding of over €4.5m to tackle dereliction and vacancy under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, with 24 old and derelict buildings repurposed for 21st century community use, but none are in the Cork area.