PODCAST: RTÉ's Ken O'Shea on his love of long-distance swimming | #7

CORK journalist Ken O’Shea is an executive producer in RTÉ … but he’s also a fairly impressive hobby swimmer.

Ken is also the first man to ever swim from the Fastnet Rock to Crookhaven, having always harboured a dream of swimming up the channel between the Alderman Rocks and Rock Island, and walk up the steps at the pier into O’Sullivans for a pint!

He did just that, and a lot more, in his relatively recent sea swimming endeavours.

He told podcast presenter Siobhán Cronin all about it, on a zoom call from his Dublin home. Listen below, on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

