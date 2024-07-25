WATCH: 'Everything was there to make David Harte a good player'

The Southern Star's coverage of the Olympics in brought to you in partnership with Cork County Council

David Harte is one of Ireland’s best-ever hockey players. The man from Ringrone outside Kinsale is heading into his second Olympics at the age of 36, and is ready, along with his Irish teammates, to make a mark in Paris.

Harte is the only Irish hockey player to have been named in the World Hockey Team of the Year – twice, in 2015 and 2016.

His performances will be key to any Irish success this summer – and to find out more about his time growing up in West Cork, we visited Bandon Grammar School, where Harte’s hockey career flourished as a teenager. Watch above.

***

Thank you to Denis Pritchard and everyone at Bandon Grammar School for welcoming us.

Video produced by Seán Holland. Videography: Tony O'Shaughnessy. Written and edited by Dylan Mangan.

