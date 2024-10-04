Southern Star Ltd. logo
Zara King starts new role down south

October 4th, 2024 7:00 AM

VIRGIN Media Television’s Zara King is enjoying a sort of homecoming as she has been appointed as the station’s southern news correspondent.

Zara joined the broadcaster in 2017 and was appointed news correspondent in 2021.

Originally from Cork, she grew up in Waterford.

Earlier this summer she got married to partner Cian in Courtmacsherry, and now she will be back down south even more, as she starts in her new role next month.

Zara also co-presents The Group Chat podcast with Gavan Reilly and Richard Chambers.

Virgin Media Television’s head of news  Ruairi Carroll said Zara was ‘the ideal fit’.

