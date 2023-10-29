Your drinking will kill you, judge warns defendant

A JUDGE has told a man who was found drunk and passed out four times in just 30 days that his continuous abuse of alcohol will kill him.

Judge James McNulty made the comment at Bandon District Court when dealing with the case of David Skrzypek with an address at 16 The Mews, Wetherton, Bandon.

Mr Skrzypek pleaded guilty to four charges of being drunk in a public place. Insp Kay O’Donoghue told Judge McNulty that the first offence occurred after midnight on August 4th when gardaí received a report of a drunk male on McSwiney Quay. Gardaí arrested him for his own safety.

The second offence occurred on August 14th when he was found lying asleep on a footpath at Ballymodan Place. ‘It was raining and he had to be assisted and was arrested for his own safety,’ said the inspector.

The third offence occurred just hours later that day on Weir Street where gardaí received a report of a male passed out on the street. He was unable to stand up and gardaí arrested him for his own safety.

‘The fourth offence occurred on August 21st at 6pm when gardaí received a report of a drunk male lying on the ground at Mill Place. He was unable to give his name or address and he was arrested for his own safety.’

Solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client is originally from Poland but came to Bandon about 12 years ago and attended St Brogan’s College.

She said he had previously worked in a local cheese factory for a number of years but is not working at the moment and is dependent on alcohol. She added that he has made contact with a Polish group that helps with alcohol addiction and asked Judge McNulty would he consider recommending a probation report as her client has no previous convictions.

Judge McNulty noted that the defendant was found very drunk in a public place three times in 30 days.

‘He is wasting public servants’ time and there are AA meetings here in Bandon. Ultimately alcohol will kill him as he could end up having an accident or else get cirrhosis of the liver,’ said Judge McNulty.

He convicted and fined him a total of €500 for the offences and said he would count being drunk twice in one day as one charge.