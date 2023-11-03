Young man went from using weed to dealing in drugs

A YOUNG man found in possession of cannabis and 202 diazepam tablets will have to engage with the probation services before his case is called again at the December 12th sitting of Skibbereen District Court.

Solicitor Flor Murphy said his client Michael Collins of Knockane, Drimoleague, was just 19 when he was caught with drugs on March 6th 2022 at Bridge Street, Skibbereen.

Mr Murphy told Judge James McNulty that it took just a year for his client to go from using alcohol and weed to becoming a dealer to fund his habit.

In evidence for the prosecution, Sgt Tom Mulcahy said Sgt Padraig O’Conchúir saw the accused acting suspiciously and, when he searched him, he found €200 worth of cannabis and €202 worth of diazepam in a red gear bag.

Michael Collins was arrested and brought to Clonakilty Garda Station where, after caution, he made a full admission.

The accused, who has no previous convictions, was charged with two counts of possession, and two counts of having the drugs for sale or supply. Sgt Mulcahy said the cannabis was divided into two deal bags.

There was also an electronic weighing scale in the bag, as well as a wallet containing €775 in cash.

Mr Murphy said his client has moved out of Skibbereen and has been living and working full-time in Bantry for the last year-and-a-half.

‘He hasn’t come to adverse attention since this offence,’ said the solicitor.

‘He has turned his life around and is not getting into any more trouble.’

Judge McNulty noted that anyone involved in dealing drugs is doing damage to society, but he acknowledged that the accused in this case has shown a willingness to make amends, so he deferred the case to the December 12th sitting for the production of a probation report, and the imposition of penalty.