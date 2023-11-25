Young entrepreneurs celebrated in UCC

ENTREPRENEURS gathered at The Hub in UCC recently to showcase their start-ups and plans for growing their business ideas.

Food allergy systems, car sharing technology, and fast fashion solutions were some of the business ideas introduced on the night.

The guest speaker on the night was Ignite alumnus Mark O’Sullivan, who co-founded newborn brain monitoring technology company, Neurobell.

Six Ignite participants pitched their businesses to the packed audience of entrepreneurs, business owners and investors.

Among the six start-up founders pitching for the two awards were TrustDish, an allergen management system aimed to support people with food allergies dining outside of their home; Volta Robotics, a company working with an automated process for disassembly, sorting, and repurposing EV batteries; MobyShare, which facilitates peer-to-peer car sharing; Fash Forward which partners with a network of sustainable brands to host sustainability workshops on repair and upcycling; BlueDawn Agency, a digital marketing service helping business owners grow their ecommerce platforms and Barbora Coaching, which hosts coaching sessions to better individuals wellbeing.

The winners on the night were Shannen O’Reilly (Bandon) of TrustDush, winner of the Bank of Ireland Investor Pathway Award and Ailis Crowley (Bandon) of Fash Forward, winner of the Local Enterprise Office Revenue Pathway Award.

The Ignite programme has worked with 170 start-ups over the last 12 years and these companies have created more than 370 jobs.