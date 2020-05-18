You can win a private dinner with Roy Keane

THE Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind have a fabulous competition to win a private lunch/dinner with their Ambassador Roy Keane!

Two winners can each bring four friends to have lunch/dinner with Roy. Something for the lucky winners to look forward to when we can all be together again.

There is also a runner-up prize of a signed Roy Keane poster - most definitely a collector's item for any fan.

Roy said, "Talking to many Guide and Assistance Dog owners over the years I have seen first-hand how these amazing dogs change lives. Guide Dog owners feel more independent and confident and the parents of children with autism are more relaxed because their child is calmer and safe. I'm delighted to do my bit for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind so please support if you can."



To enter

To enter, all you have to do is donate a minimum of €10 at www.guidedogs.ie.

Closing date for entry is midnight, Friday 29 May.

Full terms and conditions can be viewed at www.guidedogs.ie

