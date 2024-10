MET ÉIREANN has issued a status yellow wind warning for West Cork and the rest of the country.

The warning is currently valid for 24 hours, from 10:00 Sunday to 00:00 Monday.

Strom Ashley will bring strong and gusty southerly winds, coupled with high spring tides.

Met Éireann says possible impacts of the rain include:

• Coastal flooding

• Large coastal waves

• Some fallen trees, branches

• Difficult driving and cycling conditions

• Debris, loose objects displaced