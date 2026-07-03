Works to replace old water mains in Kinsale to start next week

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that works to replace old and damaged water mains in Kinsale will begin next week.

Along Butchers Row and Blind Gate their crews will be installing 600 metres of new, modern pipes that will strengthen the local network and reduce disruption to homes and businesses.The existing pipes were prone to bursts and leaks, leading to supply interruptions and the loss of treated drinking water, a valuable resource we all depend on.

Welcoming the project, Jack Cronin of Uisce Éireann said that these upgrades will help stop leakage and give the community in Kinsale greater confidence in their water supply for years to come.

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'Every pipe we replace is guided by one clear goal: providing a water supply people can count on. These improvements make a difference every single day, in every tap, home and throughout the community. By focusing on delivering a more reliable supply, we’re helping to build a stronger, more resilient water service for the people of Kinsale now and for generations to come.'

The works will include installing new water service connections from the public water main on the road to customers’ property boundaries and linking them to the customers’ water supply. The project is being delivered by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd. on behalf of Uisce Éireann with completion expected by late-August.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

'We have measures in place to keep disruption to an absolute minimum but to protect the public and our crews and safely carry out the works, a traffic management system will be in place during the works. Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained.'