Woman’s level of intoxication was ‘dangerous for someone who is slim and slight’, says judge

A WOMAN caught drink driving for the third time had a level of intoxication so high, it was almost dangerous to her ‘slim and slight’ frame, a judge said.

Ciara Russell (28) with an address at Derryclough, Drinagh appeared at Clonakilty District Court where she contested charges of careless driving and drink driving.

The court heard that Gda Joe Grimes was on duty at St Patrick’s Hill in Clonakilty at 12.15am on March 5th last year when he observed the defendant driving very slowly and veering to the left and colliding with a parked car, which didn’t sustain any damage.

He spoke with her, said there was a strong smell of alcohol from her breath. He carried out an oral breath test, which she failed. She was arrested and brought to Clonakilty Garda.

Later results from the lab gave a reading of 253mgs per 100mls of blood.

Barrister Alan O’Dwyer, who was instructed by solicitor Conrad Murphy, said that there was no mention of Ms Russell veering to the left in Gda Grimes’ statement and the first he heard of this was in Gda Grimes’ evidence in court.

Judge James McNulty said the court is satisfied that Gda Grimes acted properly and found the facts proven in the case.

The judge heard that Ms Russell has two previous convictions for drink driving from 2014 and 2021.

Mr O’Dwyer said Ms Russell has an addiction to alcohol. He said Ms Russell hasn’t drank since and has gone to AA to deal with her addiction.

‘She is remorseful and is doing her best and has turned a corner,’ he said.

However, Judge McNulty said he felt the court was not getting the full picture.

‘This is her third offence and the level of intoxication is so high it is dangerous for someone who is slim and slight. It’s three times the old legal limit,’ said Judge McNulty.

Judge McNulty had remanded Ms Russell in custody to Limerick Prison to appear at Bandon District Court three days later.

At that court sitting she was further remanded on bail to appear at Clonakilty District Court on September 5th.