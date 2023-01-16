Woman stole silk pyjamas from Bandon shop

A WOMAN has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for stealing silk pyjamas from a Bandon shop less than three months after she was caught stealing from another premises.

Pilar Amaya de la Pena of Roughgrove, Bandon pleaded guilty to the theft charge at a recent sitting of Bandon District Court.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that on October 4th last the owner of Warren Allen Collections in Bandon reported a theft that had occurred at her shop on September 23rd.

‘The defendant had been in the shop and had tried on some clothing but did not buy them but bought a card instead. However the shop owner later noticed a silk pyjamas was missing and she went up the street after the defendant,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

‘Ms de la Pena even offered to go back to the shop to help the owner look for the item and when she went back the pyjamas and part of another set were found in her handbag.’

The court heard that she apologised and made full admissions. She has four previous convictions, three of those for theft relating to one incident from June 16th of this year when she was fined for the offences.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen handed into a court a medical report on her client and said her client, who is of Spanish origin, has long standing emotional and mental health issues and said when she is confronted with offences she accepts responsibility for her actions.

‘She is very willing to engage in psychiatric services and she accepts her record isn’t very good,’ said Ms Dinneen. The court heard that she had been attending a clinic for therapy and that she has long standing issues and would need support for those.

However, Judge James McNulty noted that less than three months after her cases were concluded she was re-offending and that she only takes responsibility when she is charged with offences.

‘Was she well warned in June?’ asked Judge McNulty, who added that he has a good recollection of it. He convicted and sentenced her to 30 days in prison while recognisances in the event of an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €100.