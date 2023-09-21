Woman is critical after collision at Murragh

A WOMAN in her 30s remains in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the R586 in Murragh, outside Enniskeane last Friday morning.

The woman is the driver of a car which collided with a lorry at around 10am at the Palace Anne bridge in Murragh.

Emergency services, including gardaí, attended the scene and the motorist was brought to Cork University Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition. The driver of the lorry did not receive any injuries.

The road was closed for several hours to facilitate a technical examination.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Insp Emmet Daly of Bandon Garda Station appealed to any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

‘Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the R586 road, between Bandon and Dunmanway, last Friday morning September 15th between 9.30am and 10.30am, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,’ he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, a male was taken to CUH on Wednesday morning following a single vehicle collision on the R587 on the Kilmichael road out of Dunmanway, at approximately 7.10am. The road was closed for a period but re-opened later in the morning.