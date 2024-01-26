Woman apologies for abusing gardaí

A BANDON woman who shouted an ethnic slur at a garda and told his colleagues that she wished their daughters die of cancer said she will apologise to the gardaí for her behaviour to them.

Celina Dolan (22) of Apt 5, 16/17 Oliver Plunkett Street, Bandon pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to two public order offences arising out of an incident in the town on October 1st last.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that at 2.40am, gardaí in Bandon observed the accused shouting and acting in an aggressive manner at two males on Oliver Plunkett Street.

‘She was shouting: “Go home to your country, this is our country” and when gardaí approached her she told Gda Robin Joe to go back to his own country and shouted a particular ethnic slur at him, said Sgt O’Sullivan.

The court heard that the gardaí tried to calm her down as she was standing in the middle of the road.

‘They eventually arrested her and she told them she hopes their daughters die of cancer.’

Ms Dolan has nine previous convictions and her solicitor Myra Dinneen said it doesn’t read well for her client, who is vulnerable and a mother of one child.

Judge James McNulty said it is ‘very bold’ for her to speak to a garda in the manner in which she did.

‘You might need their help another time and you wouldn’t want anyone to talk to you like that in your employment,’ said Judge McNulty.

Ms Dolan admitted that she got a fright when the details of the incident were told back to her. She said the gardaí did not deserve that abuse.

Judge McNulty was told by the probation officer that the defendant was suitable for to carry out community service, while a previous probation report handed into court said she has a good work ethic.

Judge McNulty convicted and fined her €100 for being drunk in a public place and gave her three months to pay the fine.

He also directed her to carry out 100 hours of community service in lieu of 30 days in prison on the most serious public order charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Ms Dolan indicated to the court that she will write and apologise to the gardaí for her behaviour on the night.