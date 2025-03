A woman in her 50s is to appear at Bandon District Court tomorrow (Thursday March 20th) after being charged with incidents of fraud.

Gardaí arrested the woman in Kinsale last week after investigating incidents of fraud which occurred at a commercial premises in Kinsale.

The woman has since been charged on a number of offences under the Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud) Offences Act 2001 and bailed to appear at Bandon District Court tomorrow on Thursday March 20th at 10:30 am.