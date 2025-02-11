Witness appeal regarding an incident of criminal damage in Ballydehob

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Kilcoe area, Ballydehob, County Cork on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 4am in a field.

An excavator was extensively damaged.

Gardaí have carried out a technical examination of the scene and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Kilcoe area in the early hours of Saturday morning and may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage is also asked to make that footage available.

Gardaí can be reached at the Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.