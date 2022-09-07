News

Wise words indeed

September 7th, 2022 10:10 PM

Share this article

THERE was a time when we were all told to get a ‘good solid pensionable job’. The advice often came from earnest parents advising their disinterested children on how to secure their futures, and their post-career lifestyles.

The current pay talks regarding public sector pay deals are being watched closely by those in the private sector.

In our post-Covid world, still reeling from two years of near-stagnation, there are very few private companies that will be able to match the 6.5% staggered pay rise being offered to those in the public service.

That well-intentioned advice from parents will seem very wise now, in hindsight, to many hard-pressed private sector employees.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.