Wise words indeed

THERE was a time when we were all told to get a ‘good solid pensionable job’. The advice often came from earnest parents advising their disinterested children on how to secure their futures, and their post-career lifestyles.
The current pay talks regarding public sector pay deals are being watched closely by those in the private sector.
News
Sep, 2022
In our post-Covid world, still reeling from two years of near-stagnation, there are very few private companies that will be able to match the 6.5% staggered pay rise being offered to those in the public service.
That well-intentioned advice from parents will seem very wise now, in hindsight, to many hard-pressed private sector employees.