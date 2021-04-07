News

Winds of change to bring huge offshore windfarms; Colm Tobin shares his wry take on the stories of the week; Le Carré was so proud of his West Cork links; Coombes is taking his game to the next level; Cork GAA to investigate alleged breach of restrictions

April 7th, 2021 7:09 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Special Investigation: Winds of change to bring huge offshore windfarms
• New columnist: Colm Tobin shares his wry take on the stories of the week
• Allihies sinkhole worse than ever
• Le Carré was so proud of his West Cork links
• Death of WWII vet in Enniskeane

In Sport:

• Munster ace Coombes is taking his game to the next level
• Skibbereen's top rowers in action at European Rowing Championships this weekend
• Cork GAA to investigate alleged breach of restrictions
• Who will be Cork football's number 1?

In Life & Community:

• Emma Connolly profiles the winners and worthy nominees of the annual Mayor's Community Awards.

