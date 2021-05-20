News

Wind and rain warning in operation for Cork

May 20th, 2021 11:40 AM

By Southern Star Team

There is a status orange storm force warning from Mizen Head to Valentia, which is valid until 7pm this evening. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BY SALLY COLLINS

MET Éireann has issued a yellow wind and rain warning for Cork today, until midnight tonight.

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h, and rainfall amounts of 30 to 50mm, with some localised flooding.

There are many delays throughout the city and county due to the excess water on roads and other disturbances caused by the weather.

The Inniscarra Rd in Carrigrohane is blocked by a fallen tree near Leemount Cross. The Cross River Ferry between Passage and Cobh has been suspended due to high winds.

No major power outages have been reported, but 12 households are without power near Tragumna outside Skibbereen this morning.

Fishing vessels are harbouring in Bantry Bay due to a status orange storm force warning from Mizen Head to Valentia, which is valid until 7pm this evening.

The RSA advises drivers to be extra cautious, to slow down and leave extra space behind the car in front of them.

