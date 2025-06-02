Wildlife Rescue Cork comes to aid of both a fox cub and a stoat

AN attempt by volunteer members of Wildlife Rescue Cork to save the life of a fox cub found in Schull proved unsuccessful on Tuesday.

The cub was just a few weeks old when it was found in Balteen, near Schull.

The person who found it lost no time in contacting Wildlife Rescue Cork who, through its WhatsApp volunteer network, made a request for someone to arrange to have the cub delivered to the organisation’s base in Whitechurch, near Blarney.

West Cork woman Meadhbh Byrne drove from Skibbereen to Schull and transported the cub, which had a severe injury to a hind leg, to Bandon where another volunteer, Ronan, brought it to Whitechurch.

Julie Cronin, chairperson of WRC, confirmed that the cub, unfortunately, did not survive.

A veterinary inspection and an x-ray showed that the breaks in its leg were too severe to try to mend, and the volunteers made the difficult decision to put it to sleep.

There is good news however, in that a stoat that had been attacked by a cat in Dunmanway on May 11th has made a full recovery and is being released back into the wild this weekend.

Anyone who wishes to support the work being carried out by Wildlife Rescue Cork can visit its iDonate platform and purchase a raffle ticket for a €1,000 first prize in a a draw which will take place on June 29th.