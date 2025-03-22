Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Wicklow trip for Union Hall NS school pupils

March 22nd, 2025 3:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Wicklow trip for Union Hall NS school pupils Image
The junior and senior infant pupils from Union Hall Mixed National School in Skibbereen who won the recent photography competition.

Share this article

THE junior and senior infants pupils of Union Hall NS have won a trip to Avondale Forest Park in Wicklow after they won a photography competition celebrating nature, their favourite trees, and outdoor spaces. 

The school was one of four winners across the country, joining other schools in Wicklow, Galway, and Donegal. 

Their award-winning efforts have earned them a class trip to Beyond the Trees Avondale, featuring the Treetop Walk and Viewing Tower at Coillte’s Avondale Forest Park.

The competition was run by Coillte in advance of National Tree Week, which runs until March 16th. 

This year’s theme is ‘Planting Trees, Growing Together’ and in that spirit, Coillte is donating 150,000 saplings to communities nationwide.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended