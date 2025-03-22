Wicklow trip for Union Hall NS school pupils

THE junior and senior infants pupils of Union Hall NS have won a trip to Avondale Forest Park in Wicklow after they won a photography competition celebrating nature, their favourite trees, and outdoor spaces.

The school was one of four winners across the country, joining other schools in Wicklow, Galway, and Donegal.

Their award-winning efforts have earned them a class trip to Beyond the Trees Avondale, featuring the Treetop Walk and Viewing Tower at Coillte’s Avondale Forest Park.

The competition was run by Coillte in advance of National Tree Week, which runs until March 16th.

This year’s theme is ‘Planting Trees, Growing Together’ and in that spirit, Coillte is donating 150,000 saplings to communities nationwide.