Why do we love West Cork? The wonderful people of course!

Welcoming

While we are the ones that are lucky enough to call West Cork home all year round, we never turn away the influx of visitors we have to the area each year. Instead, we welcome them with open arms, show them around, give them directions and recommendations, and treat them as one of our own.

Sense of community

No matter what is going on in life, the people of West Cork will rally around each other and do all they can to help one another. Whether that’s a cup of tea, a lift down the road or a few bob from their own pocket, there is no shortage of generosity amongst the communities of West Cork.

Great craic

The people of West Cork certainly know how to enjoy themselves. Always up for the craic and banter, you won’t be able to go far without someone dropping a one-liner or making fun of themselves. Remember, they are always laughing with you, not at you!

Support

Whether it’s an athlete competing in the Olympics, a new shop opening its doors or a kid competing in a Féis, West Cork people really now how to get behind each other and support one another from start to finish. Roadside good luck signs, homemade banners, best wishes on social media, bonfires and welcome home parties on the back of a lorry, are all part and parcel of what to expect when you put yourself out there to achieve anything on any stage.

Diversity

West Cork has changed for the better over the years. It has gone from a rural area to a bustling hive of families, creatives, and businesspeople, with a range of nationalities sharing their lifestyles and experiences. This has made West Cork a uniquely diverse place with plenty of opportunities to learn from each other’s cultures.

Volunteering

We love to support our own, but we love to help others too. There’s no shortage of people who put themselves out there for the greater good, volunteering, giving their time and raising vital funds for both local and national charities, teams and organisations.