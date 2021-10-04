Where to buy The Southern Star in Cork city

Did you know that The Southern Star is on sale in shops right across Cork city?

That means you can still get your weekly fill of West Cork news, sport and information even if you're no longer based here.

The Southern Star is on sale across the city in the following locations:

• Caulfields Supervalu, Merchants Quay S/C

• Circle K, Bishopstown

• Dunnes Stores, Bishopstown Court

• Easons, Douglas Court S/C

• Easons, Patrick Street

• Easons, Wilton Shopping Centre

• Herlihys Centra, Curraheen Road, Bishopstown

• J.R. Porter, Patrick Street

• Kellehers Newsagents, North Main Street

• Sextons Daybreak, Old Blackrock Road,

Keep up to date with everything you need to know about life west of the Viaduct with your weekly Southern Star.

IN SHOPS EVERY THURSDAY