When virtual reality brings art and history together

A SPECIAL virtual reality exhibition is taking place this week at the Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen.

Sit Stand Smoke is a VR experience that was filmed at Uillinn last year, and delves into the Irish War of Independence and the ‘peculiarities’ of the new Irish State by exploring the events that led to Seán Keating’s 1922 paining Men of the South, which features six IRA fighters from Cork.

The VR experience was filmed in West Cork last year by a mainly local cast and crew who came together to create what organisers say is ‘a unique art experience bringing to life a key moment in Irish history’.

Through the collaborative efforts of West Cork Film Studios and local production company Heritage, over 50 extras were recruited for the project.

The experience lasts for 18 minutes and entails wearing a VR headset which transport you into ‘a series of captivating environments that blur the line between reality and imagination’.

The experience surrounds you in 360 degrees, inviting you to explore the story as it unfolds in all directions.

Artists Linda Curtain and David Keating are excited to bring the project back to the community that helped them create it.

Search SIT STAND SMOKE VR for tickets on Eventbrite.ie