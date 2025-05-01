Southern Star Ltd. logo
THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: 12-year-old Clonakilty boy 'poisoned' by HHC vape; Full circle for Skibbereen postal service; West Cork League's lost teams

May 1st, 2025 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Win tickets to Olly Murs when he plays Live at the Marquee and a pre-concert dinner in the GLOBE restaurant and bar by picking up a copy of this week's Southern Star.

IN NEWS

12-year-old Clonakilty boy 'poisoned' by HHC vape

Daniel flies the Macra ‘Mr Personality’ flag!

Planning approved for Bantry warehouse development

Shane Scully was presented with a Lidl Impact Community Hero Award for his volunteer work in memory of his parents

A man admitted to removing 15 loads of gravel from a riverbed

 

IN LIFE

The Southern Star was on the ground as the services shut up shop in the square, to move to Drinagh Eurospar instead

 

IN SPORT

Drinagh Rangers must beat champions Clonakilty Soccer Club in the Premier Division to keep their title hopes alive

We recount ten lost teams of the West Cork League that are no longer in action

Bandon Athletic Club’s new home is right on track after the asphalt was laid

Newcestown GAA Club officially opened its new astro complex on Saturday

Skibbereen woman Abbie Salter-Townshend helps UL Bohs defend All-Ireland League title

 

