This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

There is a new co-ed primary school for Rosscarbery

‘Over-engineered, and over spec’d': yet more delays with Clare O'Leary walk extension

Potholes, no line markings, and a 'cat surface' at Ballylickey junction

From lighting the fire for the teacher, to driving the school bus: decades recalled at Derrycreha school celebration

Picture round-up as students put their heads down for exams

IN LIFE

The recent launch of Dunmanway Hillwalking Club’s new Yew Tree Hill Loop Walk shows the group going from strength to strength

IN SPORT

We have our Sciath na Scol eight-page photo special featuring match reports of all 16 finals

AFLW star Erika O’Shea loved being involved with the Cork ladies football team this season

Ibane Ladies Aoife Harte captained Cork U14s to All-Ireland Platinum final glory. There are nine West Cork players on the panel!

Baltimore FC were delighted to get their hands on the WCL Championship trophy after winning the league

It’s two down, one to go as Cork hurlers were crowned Munster senior hurling champions for the first time in seven years

Beara GAA Chairman Michael Murphy believes moving divisional/colleges games to a more suitable window can help struggling divisional teams

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe