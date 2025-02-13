This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
Two-page photo special on The Southern Star's West Cork Business and Tourism Awards featuring all the winners.
IN NEWS
Public meeting on new speed limit reductions
VALENTINE'S SPECIAL - American found love after her Skibbereen 'dream'
Noel O'Donovan gets Senate nod
Speed limit changes meet opposition
My Skibbereen dream helped me find love
Uisce Eireann fined for river pollution
Storm Eowyn produces massive Mizen wave
Seamus’ 45 years
IN LIFE
Producing music magic in Clonakilty
IN SPORT
Goal rush in Carbery U21 football championships
John Caulfield ready for League of Ireland kick-off
