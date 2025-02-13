Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Public meeting on new speed limit reductions; Two-page photo special on the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards; Valentine's Special

February 13th, 2025 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Public meeting on new speed limit reductions; Two-page photo special on the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards; Valentine's Special Image

Share this article

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Two-page photo special on The Southern Star's West Cork Business and Tourism Awards featuring all the winners.

 

IN NEWS

Public meeting on new speed limit reductions

VALENTINE'S SPECIAL - American found love after her Skibbereen 'dream'

Noel O'Donovan gets Senate nod

Speed limit changes meet opposition

My Skibbereen dream helped me find love

Uisce Eireann fined for river pollution

Storm Eowyn produces massive Mizen wave

Seamus’ 45 years

 

IN LIFE

Producing music magic in Clonakilty

 

IN SPORT

Goal rush in Carbery U21 football championships

John Caulfield ready for League of Ireland kick-off

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended