Dohenys held to late draw, but remain in control of their own destiny

Dohenys 1-13

Kanturk 2-10

TOM LYONS REPORTS

AS the two teams lined out for this McCarthy Insurance Group Senior A football battle in misty Kilmurry on Sunday, the difference was stark. David v Goliath.

Both teams wore green and white but there the similarity ended. Probably the biggest team in football in Cork against, arguably, one of the smallest. Dohenys, outsiders, having drawn in the first round, against Kanturk, who had won their opener convincingly.

But Dohenys never took a step backwards here.

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The first big blow fell to Goliath as the Duhallow men struck for a goal in the 30th minute, with Dohenys losing their influential full back Eoin Lavers to injury in the same incident. 1-7 to 0-7 at the break, Dohenys giving as good as they got.

It got even better in the third quarter. But for all Dohenys possession, the scores just were not coming for the Dunmanway men until they struck for a goal in the 36th minute. Now only a point behind, they had a great chance to take the lead two minutes later when awarded a penalty but the spot kick was driven wide.

Dogged defending on both sides, umpires idle until Dohenys drew level again to end a dominant quarter.

Despite the loss of Fionn Herlihy to injury, Dohenys continued to bring the game to the opposition, but it was Kanturk who hit the front starting the last hectic quarter.

Goalkeeper Stephen Daly almost became the hero for Dohenys when he kicked a two-point free to give his side the lead and then repeated the heroics in the 60th minute to push them four in front entering injury time.

The outsiders, the David in the fight, had the game at their mercy, Goliath slain just like in the bible.

But hold, not quite dead yet, like Lazarus, as Kanturk launched a late despairing comeback. They needed a goal and they got it in the 62nd minute when Cork footballer Paul Walsh raced through to billow the net.

Still a point to the good, Dohenys had chances in the dying seconds only to turn over possession twice. They paid the price when Kanturk sub Cian Clernon pounced for an equaliser in the 64th minute.

This championship is really hotting up – Kanturk, Dohenys and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh are still in the hunt for qualification facing into the third round, with Aghabullogue out of the running.

‘Could have won it, should have won it and could have lost it too,’ Doheny manager Niall Hurley said.

‘A slow start, they’re huge physical men and it took us a while to adjust to the physical challenge. We have very few guys over six foot tall so we just asked our players to bring as much aggression to their game as they could.

‘We managed to get the ball to the ground as often as possible and by half time we had won nearly 50 percent of their kickouts and 70 percent of our own, which was great going.

‘We were well on top in the second half and had we scored from the penalty, we might have kicked on.

‘It’s completely in our own hands now to qualify and if you had offered me that at the start of July, I’d have bitten off your hand for it.

Dohenys had top-class performances from Eoin Lavers, Stephen Daly, Jerry Collins and Donal Rice in defence, Rhys Coakley and Adam O’Donovan at midfield, and Keith McCarthy, Keith White and Seán Murphy in attack.

Paul Walsh, Tommy Walsh and Grantas Bucinskas had early points for Kanturk but back came Dohenys – the flying Keith McCarthy and Gavin Farr (two-pointer) levelling the scores. Grantas (free) and Keith White (a mark) swapped points, 0-4 each after the first quarter.

Bucinskas (two) had Kanturk two in front, before Fionn Herlihy and White levelled again. Liam O’Keeffe and Seán Murphy exchanged points and then Kanturk raised the first white flag in the 30th minute, Bucinska palming to the net following good work from Paul and Alan Walsh. 1-7 to 0-7 at the break.

Colin Walsh opened the second-half scoring, Kanturk’s only score in the third quarter. Keith McCarthy and Fionn Herlihy combined to put Seán Murphy through for a Doheny goal in the 36th minute. Two minutes later, White was fouled in the square but Rys Coakley drove the penalty wide. White pointed to level the scores for the fifth time, 1-8 each at the end of the third quarter.

Paul Walsh shoved Kanturk in front again but then came the dramatic finish – Daly’s two two-pointers and a Seán Murphy point putting Dohenys four in front entering injury time. But Paul Walsh and Cian Clernon ensured Kanturk went home with a valuable point in the bag that could yet prove crucial in qualifying. Dohenys meet Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh in Round 3, with the winner qualifying, while Kanturk play Aghabullogue, needing a draw.

OUR STAR: Paul Walsh and Grantas Bucinskas stood out for Kanturk and Keith White and Seán Murphy for Dohenys, but the vote goes to Dohenys’ wing forward Keith McCarthy for his non-stop running, hard work and fearless solo runs.

Scorers

Dohenys: Seán Murphy 1-2; Stephen Daly 0-4 (2 2ptf); Keith White 0-3 (1m); Keith McCarthy, Fionn Herlihy 0-1 each.

Kanturk: Grantas Bucinskas 1-4 (2f); Paul Walsh 1-2; Liam O’Keeffe, Colin Walsh, Tommy Walsh, Cian Clernon 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Ellis Farrell, Eoin Lavers, Jerry Farrell; Gavin Farr, Jerry Collins, Donal Rice; Adam O’Donovan, Rhys Coakley; Keith McCarthy, Fionn Herlihy, Shane Barry; Ian Bryan, Seán Murphy, Keith White.

Subs: Barry O’Donovan for E Lavers (30), Cathal Daly for G Farr (40), Padraig Crowley for F Herlihy (46), Euan Lehane for S Murphy (56).

Kanturk: Ronan Cashman; John McLoughlin, Darren Browne, Christopher Mullane; Mark Healy, Tommy Walsh, Ryan Walsh; James Fitzpatrick, Alan Walsh; Paul Walsh, Brian O’Sullivan, Daniel O’Connell; Grants Bucinskas, Colin Walsh, Liam O’Keeffe.

Subs: Lorcan O’Neill for C Mullane (40), Cian Clernon for J Fitzpatrick (44), Ian Walsh for L O’Keeffe (46), Bryan Healy for D Browne (46), Lorcán McLoughlin for M Healy (55).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).