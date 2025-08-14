This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
IN NEWS
The Southern Star’s West Cork Business and Tourism Awards are back for 2025!
Clonakilty traffic study to consider outer relief road
Extended deadline for greenway submissions
GAA stars support Feile as her mum pens poem for her brave girl
Sailing into Heritage Week with the 99-year-old AK ILEN in Kinsale
West Cork Rose of Tralee Escort taking part in memory of his cousin and best friend who died of cancer
Four West Cork Escorts set for Rose of Tralee Festival
The Southern Star takes the Beara peninsula Local Link, for the hiking, the shopping, and the scenery
IN LIFE
We go behind the scenes with Bandon's brave firefighters
IN SPORT
Analysis and reaction to Cork's heartbreaking All-Ireland camogie senior final defeat
John Hayes on John Cleary returning for a new two-year term as Cork senior football manager
Darragh McElhinney dazzles with stunning new 5000m PB
2025 Cork LGFA championships get underway with West Cork clubs eager to make their mark
Carbery U21 football championship match reports and reaction
West Cork League returns with Clonakilty Soccer Club claiming Michael Cronin Cup
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe