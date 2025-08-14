This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

The Southern Star’s West Cork Business and Tourism Awards are back for 2025!

Clonakilty traffic study to consider outer relief road

Extended deadline for greenway submissions

GAA stars support Feile as her mum pens poem for her brave girl

Sailing into Heritage Week with the 99-year-old AK ILEN in Kinsale

West Cork Rose of Tralee Escort taking part in memory of his cousin and best friend who died of cancer

Four West Cork Escorts set for Rose of Tralee Festival

The Southern Star takes the Beara peninsula Local Link, for the hiking, the shopping, and the scenery

IN LIFE

We go behind the scenes with Bandon's brave firefighters

IN SPORT

Analysis and reaction to Cork's heartbreaking All-Ireland camogie senior final defeat

John Hayes on John Cleary returning for a new two-year term as Cork senior football manager

Darragh McElhinney dazzles with stunning new 5000m PB

2025 Cork LGFA championships get underway with West Cork clubs eager to make their mark

Carbery U21 football championship match reports and reaction

West Cork League returns with Clonakilty Soccer Club claiming Michael Cronin Cup

