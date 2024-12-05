Southern Star Ltd. logo
THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Results and analysis of Election 2024; The history of the very first Christmas tree; Heartbreak for Rossas and Kilmacs, but Goleen target county double

December 5th, 2024 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now

Four-page pullout with results and analysis of Election 2024

IN NEWS

General Election 2o24

Hotel restaurant gets Michelin nod

Woman put poker through neighbour's window

The Colourful History of the Christmas Tree

Farm incomes on upward curve, says Teagasc

New book on 'Farming for Nature'

 

IN LIFE

How Beara's descendants have shaped a world

IN SPORT

Heartbreak for Rossas and Kilmacs, but Goleen target county double

