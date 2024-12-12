This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
The Southern Star’s West Cork Business and Tourism Awards pitch night photos
IN NEWS
Bantry Nursing Home could be sold soon
Spreading warmth for those lonely at Christmas
Students' bid to help church refurbishment
Jail for man who sold fire safety equipment
Review: Peugeot's E-308 impresses
Clonakilty school's act of kindness for Gaza
Ballinspittle's Ellen a ploughing star
IN LIFE
Panto season brings out the inner child
IN SPORT
Glengarriff's Niamh Cotter back on Croke Park stage
Beara U21s bid for county football glory
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe