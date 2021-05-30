What’s another year as Cappabue wins Schoolovision – again

THE pupils of Cappabue National School – who secured the Schoolovision title for the second year in a row, with nine ‘douze points’ – are already looking at completing a hat trick.

The youngsters went viral last year with their One Small Change rap which won them their first Schoolovision title. They made We Create Magic during the lockdown last year and entered it in this year’s competition.

They were commissioned to write and perform the track by the Creative Ireland programme for Cruinniú na nÓg last year.

With the help of their parents, along with Garry McCarthy of GMC Beats and Elaine Lucey, they made a vibrant video highlighting creativity.

Principal Norma Healy said it has been ‘all go’ since their win, but that the fame hasn’t turned their heads, despite Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeting to congratulate them and local TD Michael Collins dropping out goodies to them.

‘We had to come into school early due to central European time, and we linked in remotely, which allowed the parents to see it too.

‘There were 20 other countries besides ourselves and we didn’t know how the voting was going at one stage, as we had lost count,’ said Norma.

‘Going into the last country to vote, we were three points behind Norway, but then we got six points from the Ukraine and won by three points in the end.

‘We actually got nine ‘douze points’ which was incredible.’

Olive Creed – the other teacher in the two-teacher school – said the pupils went ‘bananas’ when the result was announced.

‘What was great is that we were all together this year, which really added to the excitement.

‘We had a big party afterwards and then watched a movie – and then we did a bit of baking!’

The school is already lining up the ‘dream team’ for 2022 and are determined to beat Johnny Logan’s two-Euro win.