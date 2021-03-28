Whale’s tail has Boomerang-ed its way back to Clonakilty – better than ever

A HUMPBACK whale called Boomerang has made a welcome return to Clonakilty.

Onlookers were delighted to see workers re-installing the iconic bronze humpback whale’s tail outside the Clonakilty Distillery complex on Tuesday morning.

Michael Scully of Clonakilty Distillery – which celebrated its second birthday at the start of March – said that contractors Ward & Burke took down the sculpture two-and-a-half years ago during the flood defence works. ‘The main structure has now gone in and we will be making it operational in a few weeks’ time, so that the fountain will once again return,’ he said.

He said they also refurbished the sculpture which is named after one of three humpback whales that live off Galley Head.

‘Each one is identifiable by the marking on their flute. This one whale, Boomerang, has been coming back to the same spot for the past 18 years and the tail fluke is sculptured in honour of him.’