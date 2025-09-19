News

‘West of Healy Pass’ at the Bere Festival

September 19th, 2025 11:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

A piece by Frieda Meaney, Walk Series, Spain, showing at The Drill Hall.

The Beara Peninsula has long inspired artists with its raw beauty, and later this month is hosting a large group show with work from more than a dozen artists, representing the range of those working on the Beara peninsula today. Some are born and bred in the area, others are ‘blow-ins’ from decades ago, and some arrived more recently and have been adopted into the
fold.

Artists include Cormac Boydell, Amber Broughton, Finola Cooney, Sinead Cullen, Pat Fitzgerald, and Tim Goulding, and the work is exhibited at The Drill Hall. The gallery showing is part of the Bere Island Arts Festival, which includes a Songs of the Sea performance of maritime songs as gaeilge and as bearla. 

Jenny Richardson’s work in watercolour, Autumn, one of the works that can be enjoyed at the exhibition.

 

There will be green rope making in a practical sense, and also a film on the art of the ancient craft. Another exhibition, Kelp Cailleach, shows at the Naval Yard Shed, with theatre in the form of The Crow’s Old Gold at The Lecture Theatre exploring the folklore of the Hag of Beara, the Gaibhleann Gabha, and the ancient spirits of the Beara peninsula. For more information, booking, and times, see the festival website.

