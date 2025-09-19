Fernhill house hotel expansion

A CLONAKILTY hotel marking almost two centuries of hospitality in West Cork has launched a major expansion.

Fernhill House Hotel and Gardens has added 16 new bedrooms, Ireland’s largest bridal styling lounge and the Fernery – a glass-walled event space set within its award-winning gardens.

The launch comes as the historic Georgian estate prepares to celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2026.

‘As we approach 200 years, this expansion marks the start of our next chapter,’ said Michael O’Neill, fourth-generation proprietor of Fernhill.

‘After being named one of the top five hotels in Ireland on Tripadvisor, winning Best Wedding Venue at the Gold Medal Awards, and joining Ireland’s Blue Book in 2022, we felt the time was right to build on that momentum.

‘We’ve spent the last two years planning with input from the whole team. We focused on the flow of the wedding day, the feel of the rooms, and how the spaces connect to the gardens.

‘Everything was designed with care, using local craftspeople and suppliers wherever we could. The goal was to give couples more space, more time, and a place that feels personal, welcoming, and considered. We truly hope they love what we’ve created.’

The Fernery, a light-filled space nestled among the gardens, offers floor-to-ceiling glass that allows nature to be part of celebrations throughout the year.

The elegant space serves perfectly for both wedding ceremonies and drinks receptions. Early feedback has described the experience as ‘stepping into Tuscany’.

The new bedrooms, by local interior designer Sara Haggerty, feature floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping countryside views, gold taps and marble tiles. Each room is named after a native Irish plant, and furnished with bespoke headboards, Sanderson fabrics, and high-quality oak features.

‘The design was envisioned to echo Fernhill’s rich heritage, celebrate its historic architecture, and draw inspiration from the timeless beauty of the surrounding gardens,’ said Clonakilty native Sara.

‘Hotel design without a narrative can feel impersonal, so I wanted every detail to feel connected and true to its setting. The goal was to honour Fernhill’s past while giving the rooms a fresh, comfortable feel.

‘I worked closely with local craftspeople to make sure each piece felt personal and considered. I’m really proud of what we created; it was as much a passion project as it was a job.

‘The Bridal Styling Lounge – the largest of its kind in Ireland – offers a spacious and private setting for wedding morning preparations, with dedicated hair and makeup stations, a champagne bar, and a private ‘Reveal Room’ for moments of calm before the celebrations begin.