West End Yard purchase would be ‘transformative’ for Dunmanway

THE potential purchase of the West End Yard by Cork County Council could be ‘transformative’ for Dunmanway town centre, according to representatives there.

Earlier this week it was announced that Cork County Council has agreed to engage with Drinagh Co-op in acquiring the West End Yard in the town centre, which has been idle for a number of years.

A sub-committee of Dumanway Chamber of Commerce, the West End Yard committee was formed recently to progress movement on the site.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Cllr Deidre Kelly (FF) , a member of the West End Yard committee, said this would be ‘transformative’ for the town.

‘Many ideas have been voiced for this iconic site, however the immediate concern is to increase footfall in the town by providing additional car parking space and this will certainly facilitate that,’ said Cllr Kelly.

Fellow committee member, Cllr Noel O’Donovan (FG) said he is delighted to hear the news and has thanked his fellow committee members and the chamber of commerce for their work on behalf of the people in Dunmanway.

‘Dumanway has enormous potential in the years ahead and I’m determined to help the town prosper and develop,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

Meanwhile, chair of Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce and West End Yard committee, Tim Buckley said he is looking forward to the transformation of the site into a multi-functional facility for the town.

He also thanked Cork County Council and Drinagh Co-op for engaging in the process.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said Cork County Council’s commitment to engaging with the site owners demonstrates a strong vision for the town’s future development.

‘The development of this site located in the heart of Dunmanway, could greatly enhance the town’s potential and contribute to its growth and vibrancy.’