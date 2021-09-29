News

West Cork's still a magnet for movie makers; Pandemic drives local property prices; How our TDs fared in the recent 'rich list'; Skibbereen Geriatric Society marks their 50 year anniversary with a new book

September 29th, 2021 8:41 PM

By Jack McCarron

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• West Cork's still a magnet for movie makers
• Pandemic drives local property prices
• Housing schemes moving along in two towns
• Mystery as stop signs stolen in Dunmanway
• Young scientist sees big plans progressing
• How our TDs fared in the recent 'rich list'

In Sport:

• Clon and Castlehaven book knock-out spots
• Ronyane is new Cork ladies’ football boss
• Tadhg MacCarthaigh dethrone Kilmacs
• Paul O’Donovan swaps rowing for running

In Life & Community:

• Skibbereen Geriatric Society marks their 50 year anniversary with a new book

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30th

