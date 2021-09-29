West Cork's still a magnet for movie makers; Pandemic drives local property prices; How our TDs fared in the recent 'rich list'; Skibbereen Geriatric Society marks their 50 year anniversary with a new book

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• West Cork's still a magnet for movie makers
• Pandemic drives local property prices
• Housing schemes moving along in two towns
• Mystery as stop signs stolen in Dunmanway
• Young scientist sees big plans progressing
• How our TDs fared in the recent 'rich list'
In Sport:
• Clon and Castlehaven book knock-out spots
• Ronyane is new Cork ladies’ football boss
• Tadhg MacCarthaigh dethrone Kilmacs
• Paul O’Donovan swaps rowing for running
In Life & Community:
• Skibbereen Geriatric Society marks their 50 year anniversary with a new book
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1