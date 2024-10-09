West Cork’s popular walking trails get €175,000 investment

SEVERAL local walks are part of a €1m investment in outdoor walking trails in Ireland.

As many as 517 walking routes have been included in the Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors initiative.

Among them is an allocation of €35,000 for 27 trails on the Sheep‘s Head Way, as well as €35,000 for the 22 trails that were created by the Fastnet Trails group.

According to Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, 21 trail management organisations in the county will share €175,000.

‘The investment will encourage more outdoor activities and boost tourism,’ said the TD.

He said funding is also being provided under the scheme to support groups to promote their trails as tourist attractions.

Among those who are to benefit are Baltimore Heritage Trust receiving €1,500, Beara Tourism & Development Association/Bere Island Projects Group CLG (€2,500), Castlefreke Our Woods Our Walks (€4,000) Coiste Forbartha Beal Áthan Ghaorthaidh (€10,000), Coiste Slí Gaeltacht Mhuscraí (€25,000), Comharchumann Chléire Teo (Cape Clear) (€2,500), Coomhola Borlin Community Development Association (€2,500), Drimoleague Walkways Committee (€4,000), Fastnet Trails Walks Group (€35,000), Inniscarra Lake Tourism Development (€1,500), Kilbrittain Trails Association (€4,000), Sheep’s Head Way Limited (€35,000), Sherkin Island Development Society (€2,500), Union Hall Walks Project (€10,000), Beara Tourism & Development Association (€25,000).