West Cork upgraded to a severe orange weather warning for snow and ice

November 20th, 2024 8:43 AM

By Southern Star Team

UPDATE: Heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow with possible flooding.

AN ORANGE severe weather warning for snow and ice will be in place from Thursday, November 21st at 00.00 until Thursday, November 21st at 12:00.

Met Éireann has said it will be very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches with significant snowfall accumulations expected.

Impacts:

• Very difficult travelling conditions
• Poor visibility
• Travel disruption
• Disruption and delays to public transport
likely (air, rail, bus)
• Difficult conditions underfoot
• Animal welfare issues

