West Cork Traitors star Denis Ryan lands LA TV deal for Irish comedy series

WEST Cork’s only contestant on ‘The Traitors’ has revealed that an LA TV production company has optioned a TV comedy series which he has written, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Denis Ryan from Leap, who is married to fellow contestant Diego, was murdered on Tuesday night’s episode of the reality TV show.

Speaking to Oliver Callan on RTÉ Radio, the 39-year writer and former psychotherapist said he knew his time was up in the house.

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‘I had my own journal every night to build up cases against certain individuals. My mind was working overtime trying to analyse the people I suspected of being a Traitor. It was good to get out of my head and it meant I could sleep,’ said Denis.

He said he wanted to try something different and writing is now what he is focusing on.

‘I’ve got a TV comedy series optioned from an LA production company but my lips are sealed about it at the moment. All I can say is that it will be based and filmed in Ireland.’

Denis also confirmed that he has written a children’s book and has hired an illustrator. ‘I’m also writing another book about growing up gay in West Cork in the 1990s.’

No doubt he will be hoping his husband Diego can now make it to the final of this year’s hit show while only two other Cork contestants, DJ and Peter remain on the show.