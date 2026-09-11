Recovery of fisherman’s body a ‘comfort’ to his grieving family

THE funeral of a Beara fisherman earlier this week heard the recovery of his body was a source of comfort to his family.

BY OLIVIA KELLEHER

Michael (Mikey) Harrington went fishing alone on August 31st on his ten metre half decker, Sea Hunter.

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His parents raised the alarm when he failed to return home and the crew of a small punt located his body shortly after 8am the next morning.

Mourners at his requiem mass were told that ‘he was not left to the wandering currents’ but was instead brought back to the shore, to the arms of those who loved him.

A reflection entitled Return to the Shore was read out towards the conclusion of the requiem mass at St Michael’s Church in Cahermore in Beara on Monday.

Mourners were told that the sea had for a time held Mikey in its embrace.

The reflection read: ‘It took Mikey from our sight but it could never take him from our hearts Mikey’s journey is no longer chartering unknown waters. He has found his harbour.

‘He is at peace, rested and safely home in the quiet haven of our memories. As we say our final goodbyes we do not anchor ourselves in sorrow. Instead we let the tide of his memory wash over us bringing back his smile, strength and the love he so freely gave

Rest in peace Michael you are home.’

Mr Harrington (56) was a native of Blackrock in Dublin. His family moved to Counlough in Cahermore when he was four years old.

His sister Kathleen Harrington thanked locals for their incredible kindness and support in the wake of the tragedy. She also expressed gratitude to the people who raised the alarm and to all those who participated in the search.

Kathleen said her brother went fishing at a young age and that it ‘had never left his blood’. She described him as kind, loving and caring and a hard worker who always ‘saw the good in everyone’.

Offertory gifts included a copy of The Skipper magazine, a picture of his home place, his tobacco and coffee cup, a fishing needle and hat and lawnmower oil and a strimmer as ‘there was never a blade of grass left uncut when Mikey was around’.

Fr John Kerin stated that Mikey touched the hearts of many with his kind and loving nature.

‘He loved swimming, hill walking and cycling. He even took part in the Ring of Kerry cycle race to raise money for charitable causes. He loved animals. He was very attached to the family dog and I know that dog is missing him these days.’