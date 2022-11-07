West Cork preparing for floods

BUSINESSES across West Cork are preparing for floods following heavy rain this afternoon, with the bad weather predicted to continue for much of the week.

Met Eireann have issued a yellow weather warning for the entire country, lasting until Friday at 11pm, and have advised that the large volumes of rain could lead to localised flooding.

Flood preparations are underway in Bantry, with a 3.4m high tide flood surge expected to cause problems.

Cork County Council have made sandbags available at various locations around the town and pumps are in place to clear water where they can.

The situation will continue to be monitored throughout the rest of the day and into the evening.

In Clonakilty, the Ring road is impassable due to tidal flooding.

Aside from the issues surrounding high tides, Met Eireann has also advised that flooding may continue later in the week due to waterlogged soil and high river levels.

Preparations are also underway in Cork city, where the City Council has alerted city centre businesses to potential floods this evening, and are urging 'extreme caution' to road users.

Water levels are expected to be at their highest from 4.30pm on, as high tide hits the city and county.