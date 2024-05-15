West Cork man is accused of sharing intimate photographs of ex-girlfriend

A BOOK of evidence was recently served on a man from West Cork who is alleged to have distributed intimate images of his former partner.

Four of the five charges of distributing the images without the other person’s consent were brought under the Harassment, Harmful Communication and Related Offence Act 2020.

The fifth charge alleges that the accused also distributed a grossly offensive communication about his former partner, a separate offence under the Act.

The court presenter, Sgt Trish O’Sullivan, told Judge James McNulty that the DPP directed that the accused be sent forward for trial to sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Pat Goold, solicitor, appeared for the accused, and Judge McNulty imposed reporting restrictions so the alleged injured party could not be identified.

The accused was released on his own bail, but it was made a condition of his bail that he would not discuss the charges with the alleged injured party, or seek to influence her in any way.