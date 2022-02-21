West Cork man dies in rally accident in Killarney

A 22-year old man from West Cork has died following a single vehicle collision during the Killarney Forestry Rally yesterday.

It is understood that the man was seriously injured when his car went off the road at about 3pm.

Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene at the rally at Mount Eagle, Castleisland, County Kerry.



A garda spokesperson said the driver of the car involved suffered serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he later passed away.



The passenger of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



An Garda Síochána say they are engaging with the relevant agencies in relation to this matter.

Killarney and District Motor Club issued a statement confirming the accident during stage four of the Killarney Forestry Rally.

The spokesperson extended the club’s sympathies to the man’s family and his friends.

An investigation is to be carried out into the incident.