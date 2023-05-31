West Cork lifeguards back on duty from this weekend

LIFEGUARDS will be back on duty on West Cork beaches from this weekend, as the Cork County Council beach lifeguard team prepares to oversee the safety of the public in the water for another summer.

Starting this weekend, the beach lifeguards will raise their red and yellow flags to indicate when they are on duty between 10.30am to 7pm daily. They will be on duty weekends in June, full time in July and August and the first two weekends of September. The last day of duty will be September 10th.

Council lifeguards will be on duty in West Cork at Inchydoney, Owenahincha, The Warren, Garrylucas, Garretstown, Tragumna, and in the rest of the county at Garryvoe, Fountainstown and Youghal. Up to date information on lifeguarded beaches is available on Facebook.

Last Summer the county’s lifeguards reunited 23 children with their parents across Cork beaches, up on 15 in 2021. Cork County beach lifeguards are asking parents and guardians to always swim at a lifeguarded waterway and not bring inflatable toys to the beach where it is unsafe to use them.

Cork County Council is also reminding the public of the importance of learning the flag system in place at beaches.

A red over yellow flag means the lifeguards are on duty. Swim between the red and yellow flags close and parallel to the shore as this is the area that the lifeguards are patrolling.

A red flag indicates that swimming is not advised. Black and white chequered flags mark the area for surfing only.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Danny Collins is also asking all swimmers to familiarise themselves with the flag system: 'As with every other summer season, our beach lifeguard service has resumed. While we promote water safety rigorously every year, this year we are also reminding members of the public to please respect the water, leave inflatable toys at home, supervise children when they are in the water and finally enjoy our beautiful beaches.'