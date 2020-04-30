Check out these Work Cork businesses working through the pandemic!

If your business is open, doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect or other arrangements make sure you let our 50,000 readers and 187,000* unique visitors to southernstar.ie know for just €75 (plus vat).

--

Part of the Albany group, we are a one-stop shop for all your décor needs.

- Paint orders

- Click & Collect

- Ring & Collect

- Home delivery service available

- No entry to shop

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 028 23162

Website: www.fusionhome.ie

--

My clinic in the herb garden is open for remote consultations.

One of the most wonderful things about being an Intuitive is that you and I, can see each other from anywhere.

April Danann MSc, BSc (Hons), dip NT, dip MI, dip PT, CH

Phone number: 087 2361616

Email address: [email protected]

Web address: www.aprildanann.com

--

We're open, but behind the door!

- Phone, text or email your order

- Payment by credit card/debit card or Paypal

- Collect order at shop door or special book posting rate with An Post €2.95 per package up to 10kg.

Phone/Text: 083 4488539

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.skibbereenbookshop.com

--

Serving the people of West Cork since 1935!

- Open Monday - Saturday 8am-7pm

- Sunday 9am-7pm

- Delivery service 6 days a week

- Fresh bread and the best of fresh West Cork produce

Phone: 028 21400

Website: www.fieldsofskibbereen.ie

--

Open Monday to Saturday: 10am - 3pm

- Limiting to one customer at a time in the stores.

- We are happy to take orders and payment over the phone and pack the goods ready for collection.

Thank you to all our customers for their continued support.

Dunmanway: 023 88 55671

Skibbereen: 028 22 511

Visit For Goodness Sake on Facebook

--

Fish Shop is open for business

We are open Tuesday - Friday: 9am-5pm. Closed for lunch 1pm-2pm.

Open Saturday: 9am-5pm

Phone number: 028 33818

Visit The Fish Shop on Facebook

--

Ring or text in your grocery order: 0873659576

- Give us your order, details of your car and reg number and phone number

- We take payment over the phone

- We will arrange a time for collection or ring us when you are outside

- Your groceries will be dropped out to your car and put in the boot

- or Call or Text your order and get free delivery up to 5km

Visit Harte's Spar on Facebook

--

Make it part of your daily routine!

Health Essentials are plant-based food supplements and are sugar-free - suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians, and Vegans.

Vitamin D and C supplements.

Nitric Oxide supplement, very beneficial for creating extra oxygen and building the immune system.

Visit Health Essentials on Facebook

--

Horgan's open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday

- Serving you during this challenging time.

- Phone ahead & we will prepare your prescription &/or any other requirements you may have in advance.

- Follow us on Facebook for regular Covid-19 updates & advice.

Address: South Main St, Bandon, Co Cork

Phone: 023 884 2105

--

West Cork's leading surfing and swimming shop since 2003

- Wetsuits (kids & adults)

- Free advice & fitting service for wetsuits

- Boards

- Swimming

- Accessories

- All leading brands

Phone: 023-8835890

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.jellyfishsurfshop.com

--

Shop online and browse our Irish-made crafts & designs.

We can put together a selection of curated 'thinking of you' gift boxes - we can even write a card and send it straight to your loved ones door.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.greendotdesignshop.com

--

Open for business and available for telephone or video consultations.

We can assist with urgent court applications, in particular urgent family law matters.

Phone number: 028 23787

Email address: [email protected]

Web address: www.modandco.ie

--

Oak Fire Pizza has been serving hand-stretched wood fired pizza since 2010

We are open everyday for takeaway and delivery in Clonakilty, Bandon and Cork city

Phone number: 023 88 36710

Email address: [email protected]

Web address: www.oakfirepizza.ie

--

We are open on the phone between 10 and 1 for orders and same day Delivery for appliances in stock

Phone number: 028 22557

Visit Thornhill's on Facebook

--

Operating a call and collect service in Clonakilty

No access to the shop. Order to collect by phone, email or Facebook message.

Phone number: 023 8833362

Email address: [email protected]

Web address: https://tomsheehy.com/

Visit EZ Living @ Sheehy's on Facebook

--

Our doors may be closed but we are still open for business.

Any enquiry, big or small we can sort. We stock a large selection of batteries. If you spot something on Facebook, Instagram or even in the window contact me by private message

Phone number: 086 8118109

Visit Twomey's on Facebook

--

Ummera Smoked Products are available for local delivery at www.ummera.com

Also available from the following outlets in West Cork:

Gourmet Pantry & NeighbourhoodFood Kinsale, Rohu's Innishannon, Urru Bandon, Scally's SuperValu Clonakilty, Fields Skibbereen, SuperValu Bantry, Organico Bantry.

Phone number: 023 8846644

Email address: [email protected]

Web address: https://www.ummera.com/

--

We are happy to be of service

Wolfe & Co. LLP as a provider of vital legal services is open for business in accordance with current regulations.

Phone number: 028 21177

Email address: [email protected]

Web address: www.wolfe.ie