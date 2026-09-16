West Cork hosepipe ban lifted two weeks ahead of schedule

UISCE Éireann has lifted its hosepipe ban in Cork two weeks earlier than planned, following recent rainfall and improved water availability.

The nationwide order was introduced in July after prolonged dry weather and exceptionally high demand placed pressure on public water supplies.

The ban was due to remain in place until end of September.

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Uisce Éireann said the efforts of households, farms, businesses and communities across West Cork and the wider county helped protect local supplies during one of the hottest summers, and driest Julys, on record.

“We want to thank households and communities across Cork for their support while the Water Conservation Order was in place,” said Mairead Conlon, Uisce Éireann's Asset Strategy Senior Manager.

“By cutting back on non-essential water use, people helped protect local supplies and maintain drinking water for homes, farms, hospitals, vulnerable customers and essential services.”

While restrictions have ended, residents are being urged to continue using water carefully to support the recovery of local sources.

“The past few months have shown the value of being mindful about how we use water,” Ms Conlon said. “Small actions can have a positive impact when taken together.”

Uisce Éireann warned that recovery remains uneven nationally, with parts of the Greater Dublin Area, Wexford and South Tipperary still requiring additional time to return to normal seasonal levels.

Continued conservation will help protect supplies in those areas, the utility said.