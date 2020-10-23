West Cork flavour to new RTÉ’s online gallery

RTÉ HAS launched a new online gallery called Illuminations, which will feature the work of some of Cork’s finest writers, filmmakers and photographers.
The award-winning writer, Sara Baume, who now lives in West Cork, will be the first to feature in the online gallery that was launched on Wednesday, October 7th. Sara’s contribution is a thought-provoking essay about her home and garden called The Everlasting Strawflower and it features five photographs taken by her.
Next month, a short film on the theme of the sea by the award-winning filmmaker Pat Collins, who is a native of Drimoleague but lives in Baltimore, will be showcased on the website, and it will feature original music by Linda Buckley. The gallery will feature a total of 30 works that have been commissioned by RTÉ to explore elements of the Covid-19 lockdown.
It can be seen online at rte.ie/illuminations.
A short film from the point of view of a woman in an empty care home by Enda Walsh – who is a native of Cork but now lives in London – will also go online next month.
Meanwhile, three works by Leanne McDonagh, a young Traveller woman who now lives in Cork, deals with the subject of Kinship.
Leanne believes the importance of family has been heightened during the Covid-19 pandemic and her fine art images capture the essence of that in a way that everyone mankind could relate to, regardless of race, colour or creed.
