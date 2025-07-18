Cork Hurling fans up for a night of craic agus ceol on RTÉ's 'Up For The Match'

Up for the Match brings the fun, the passion—and a bit of Riverdance— tomorrow night on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9:35pm on the eve of the All-Ireland Hurling Final between Cork and Tipperary.

GAA fans, get ready! On the night before the biggest clash in the hurling calendar, Up for the Match returns to RTÉ One with hosts Des Cahill and Jacqui Hurley celebrating the colour, rivalry and traditions that define the All-Ireland GAA Hurling Final.

Viewers are in for a real treat as the world-famous Riverdance takes to the stage to open the show with a spectacular performance sure to get feet tapping across the country.

Live from Loughmore-Castleiney in Tipperary, Marty Morrissey meets the family, friends and clubmates of the iconic McGrath brothers as they prepare for Sunday’s showdown. Meanwhile, back in Cork, Anna Geary catches up with passionate supporters from Blarney GAA—the home club of stars Mark Coleman, Shane Barrett and Pádraig Power.

In studio, a stellar line-up of hurling greats including Seánie McGrath, Lar Corbett, and Brian Corcoran share their insights and memories ahead of what promises to be a historic final.

It wouldn’t be Up for the Match without some familiar faces—2FM’s Carl Mullan, Roz Purcell, Aisling Bonner, Kerry’s own Billy Keane, and Paralympian Ellen Keane join Olympian Nadia Power to share their favourite All-Ireland memories.

There will be musical performances as well from Irish trad band Ceol and surprise musical moments representing both Cork and Tipp.

Co-presenter Des Cahill said: 'I’ve been presenting Up for the Match for over 20 years now, and it never gets old. It’s something I look forward to every single time. The buzz, the craic, the last-minute nerves—it’s become a bit of a cultural phenomenon. For GAA fans, it’s the only place to be. It’s like Christmas Eve mass, the night before the big event... but with more banter and a lot more jerseys!'

Co-presenter Jacqui Hurley said: 'I’ve been counting down the days to Up for the Match. It always feels extra special when your own county is involved, and there’s a lot of emotion tied into Cork’s story this year. A first-ever All-Ireland final between Cork and Tipp? That’s something really special—and I’ve no doubt both sets of fans will bring the craic on Saturday night.'

Up for the Match airs this Saturday July 19th at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Up for the Match (Football) airs Saturday July 26th at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.