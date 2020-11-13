West Cork Distillers’ John O’Connell is Industry EY Entrepreneur of the Year

JOHN O’Connell of Skibbereen-based West Cork Distillers has been named the EY Industry Entrepreneur of the Year for 2020.

The annual awards ceremony was televised last night and held virtually for the first time in its history. It was ‘attended’ online by an audience of more than 2,000 people, including prominent business and political leaders.

West Cork Distillers has distributors across the globe, and its award-winning West Cork Irish Whiskey and Garnish Island Gin are sold in almost 70 countries.

West Cork Distillers also contract manufactures Irish whiskey for global spirits companies that require an Irish whiskey in their portfolio without investing in a physical distillery. In fact, West Cork Distillers contract manufactures Irish whiskey for some of the largest retailers in the world.

It was founded in 2008 by three lifelong friends Denis McCarthy, Ger McCarthy and John O’Connell in Union Hall.

Chaired by the 2006 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Anne Heraty, the awards judging panel includes previous winners Michael Carey, Mark Roden, Evelyn O’Toole, Dr Edmond Harty, Joe Hogan, Jerry Kennelly, Brendan Mooney, Harry Hughes and Denis O’Brien, as well as Jennifer Melia from Enterprise Ireland and Jeremy Fitch from Invest Northern Ireland.

The gala awards ceremony is currently available on RTE Player.